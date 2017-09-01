Isaiah Thomas Will Be ‘Healthy,’ ‘Ready To Go’ For Cavs, Jason Terry Promises

Isaiah Thomas’ hip won’t be an issue at all next season if you ask Jason Terry.

The point guard has been nursing a hip injury since last season, and it was enough of a problem that it held up the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade with the Boston Celtics, who ended up having to add another draft pick to their deal to acquire Kyrie Irving. But Terry, who’s close with Thomas, told TMZ recently the Cavs have nothing to worry about.

“He’s healthy,” Terry said. “He’ll be ready to go.”

In fact, the former NBA player, who played for the Celtics in 2012, is confident the 28-year-old will be the same old Thomas.

“All-pro. Nothing’s going to change, and the Brinks truck will come out,” Terry said, adding, “They will. Even if LeBron leaves, they’ve got to build around somebody. Isaiah’s the perfect candidate.”

It would be great for Thomas if Terry is right, but we can’t help but wonder if the Celtics will be rooting against it after having to fork over another pick.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images