J.J. Watt Gets Testy With Reporters After Texans’ Crushing Loss To Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — J.J. Watt, understandably, wasn’t in a particularly good mood late Sunday afternoon.

The Houston Texans looked well on their way to an upset victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, as they led the defending Super Bowl champions 33-24 with 2:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. But as he’s done time and time again, Tom Brady led an incredible comeback, capped off by Brandin Cooks’ game-winning touchdown catch to lift the Pats to a 36-33 win.

After the game, Watt explained Houston’s loss in a rather simplistic fashion.

“Obviously very frustrating,” Watt told reporters. “Give them a lot of credit, that’s a very good football team obviously. At the end of the day, they made a play to win the game and we didn’t.”

Watt was asked to break down any possible defensive lapses on New England’s final drive, but the star defensive end was in no mood for a tactical recap.

“What do you want me to say? It sucked,” Watt said. “They threw a touchdown, we lost, it sucks. Give them credit, they made the play. I don’t know what you want me to say. It sucks, we lost, it sucks.”

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year continued to shift credit toward the Patriots, and he stressed Houston’s tough loss wasn’t due to a lack of effort.

“I don’t know what you guys are looking for here,” he said “They scored a touchdown to win the game, we didn’t stop them. That’s how football works. I don’t know what you want me to say. They deserve the credit, they deserve to win. If we wanted to win, we should have stopped them. It’s a tough (expletive) game. We’re trying.”

Watt and the Texans will have a chance to get back in the win column when they host the Tennessee Titans next Sunday in Week 4.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images