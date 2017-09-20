J.J. Watt Is Excellent, But Patriots Also Wary Of Texans’ Whitney Mercilus

FOXBORO, Mass. — He’s not the most notable name on the Houston Texans’ defense, or even the second-most notable. But disregard Whitney Mercilus, and he’ll make your life miserable for four quarters.

The New England Patriots, who will host Mercilus, J.J. Watt and the rest of the Houston Texans on Sunday, are well-aware of that, as quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick both sung the 27-year-old pass rusher’s praises Wednesday.

“(Mercilus) is one of the most underrated players in the league, I think, in terms of rushing the passer and everything that he does to help that team,” Brady said. “I know (from) practicing against that guy how good he is.”

The Patriots and Texans held joint practices together before their preseason matchup this summer. They also played against each other twice last season — once in Week 3 and again in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Mercilus, who is in his sixth season with Houston, sacked Brady once and hit him three times in that postseason game, which New England won 34-16 en route to a Super Bowl title.

“He’s had success against everybody,” Belichick said. “Mercilus is a really good football player — strong, fast, plays with great leverage, has length but plays with leverage, very fast off the edge and explosive. Not just speed, but he’s got power. He’s got good quickness, plays hard, good motor. It seems like every time I watch him, he’s gotten better. From each year to going back to our game in ’15 and then last year in ’16 and then the playoff game and then training camp, he just continues to improve.

“We could tell from being down there (at joint practice) with him that he works hard. He’s very dedicated to improving his individual techniques and skills. I think you can see — I mean he’s a good player — but he’s also a rising good player. He just continues to get better. He’s very hard to block and if you don’t block him he’ll run you down. He’s got really good pursuit and chase speed.”

Mercilus, Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Bernardrick McKinney headline a Texans front seven that is as talented as any in the NFL. Houston allowed the fewest points in the league in 2016 and has surrendered just two offensive touchdowns through two games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images