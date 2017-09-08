Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox Glad To Have Off Day Before Rays Series

The Boston Red Sox only played three games against the Toronto Blue Jays this week, but it felt like more with the teams’ 19-inning marathon Tuesday night.

Luckily for Boston, though, it had an off day Thursday to recuperate before its series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Hear center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. talk about the off day and more in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images