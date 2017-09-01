Jacob, Cody Hollister, Patriots Twins, Accomplished Rare Feat Thursday Night

Jacob and Cody Hollister might have played their last game together as teammates Thursday night in the New England Patriots’ preseason finale. That’s the cold-hard reality of the NFL. And if it’s the case, then the twins went out on a high note against the New York Giants.

Jacob and Cody Hollister caught touchdowns in the same game for just the second time in their 23-year-old lives. That seems hard to believe, since they played together all the way from Pop Warner until junior college at Arizona Western Community College as redshirt freshmen. The only three seasons they spent apart were when Jacob transferred to Wyoming and Cody went to Arkansas.

So, how did this only occur once before? Jacob was a quarterback through high school, so rather than catching touchdowns with Cody, he was throwing them to him.

Jacob and Cody did both catch touchdowns back on Sept. 21, 2013 as members of the Arizona Western Matadors against the Everett JC Red Raiders.

“It was unbelievable,” Jacob said about Thursday night’s 40-38 preseason loss to the Giants. “Such a blessing just to have the opportunity and be able to contribute — both of us. It was pretty awesome.”

Jacob, who caught 12 passes for 146 yards with a touchdown during the preseason, has a better shot than his brother of making the Patriots’ roster. Jacob is vying for the Patriots’ potential third tight end role with veteran James O’Shaughnessy. They’re neck-and-neck, but the Patriots could wind up carrying just two tight ends in Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.

Cody caught two passes for 40 yards with a touchdown in two preseason games after sitting out the first two with an injury. He’s a long shot to make it through Saturday’s 53-man cutdown but could land on the Patriots’ practice squad.

That ultimately could be both players’ NFL fate. From there, the twins, who are roommates and share a locker at Gillette Stadium, would have to continue to prove they deserve a spot on the Patriots’ active roster in practice.

If Thursday night is the last time the Hollister twins are teammates, then Jacob isn’t taking it for granted.

“To be able to have this time together, whether it works out or not, but to be able to have this time together and start together is just so awesome,” Jacob said.

Thumbnail photos via USA TODAY Sports Images