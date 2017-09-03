Jacoby Brissett Thanks Patriots For ‘Countless Memories’ After Trade To Colts

Jacoby Brissett began the second chapter of his NFL career Saturday when the New England Patriots traded him to the Indianapolis Colts.

Brissett, who earned a Super Bowl ring in his one season in New England, thanked the Patriots organization in an Instagram post Sunday morning.

To the Patriots organization thank you for the opportunity. The countless memories will live forever. To that locker and the friends/relationships that I've gain in such a short amount of time thank you guys for accepting me. Excited for this new journey in Indy and can't wait to get started. #BloodBrothers…. Letsssss Gooooo A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Brissett appeared in three regular-season games for the Patriots, starting two and completing 34 of 55 passes for 400 yards. He also carried the ball 16 times for 83 yards and one touchdown.

The 2016 third-round draft pick was expected to enter the season as New England’s third-string quarterback behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. He now joins an unsettled Colts QB group led by injured starter Andrew Luck, who might not be ready for Week 1 after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

In return, the Patriots acquired wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, whom the Colts drafted 29th overall in 2015. Dorsett is a speedy deep threat who caught 33 passes for 528 yards last season and could factor into the Patriots’ punt return plans.

