Jacoby Brissett’s Sweet Spin-Move Leads To Touchdown In Colts’ Win

The Indianapolis Colts earned their first victory of the 2017 NFL season Sunday thanks to newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett put the Colts up 14-7 in the second quarter of Indy’s Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium with an impressive touchdown run. The play really took off after Brissett slipped past a Browns player with a shifty spin-move.

Brissett ran for a 26-yard touchdown in the New England Patriots’ Week 4 win over the Houson Texans last season, so we shouldn’t be too surprised by Sunday’s score.

The young QB passed for 259 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 14 yards and two more touchdowns as the Colts won 31-28.

