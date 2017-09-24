Jadeveon Clowney Trolls Rob Gronkowski After Touchdowns Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s not often that defensive players make their way to the end zone, so Jadeveon Clowney, naturally, was all sorts of excited when he scored a touchdown Sunday afternoon.

In the second quarter of the Houston Texans’ Week 3 matchup with the New England Patriots, Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus got to Tom Brady, and forced the football out of the Patriots quarterback’s hands. Clowney would be the beneficiary of this defensive gem, as he corralled the ball and ran it back for six.

But the true highlight came after the play, as Clowney channeled a Patriots star as part of his touchdown celebration.

Look familiar?

Clowney’s spike featured similar pomp and circumstance as the thunderous strikes Rob Gronkowski lets loose after he scores a touchdown. The Texans star got an up-close-and-personal look at Gronk’s spiking ways in the first quarter, which could be be the reason why his imitation was so similar.

Both Clowney and Gronkowski are colossal human beings, so we’re kind of surprised that neither spike put a hole in the Gillette Stadium turf.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images