Jae Crowder, J.R. Smith Appear To End Beef After Celtics-Cavs Trade

What beef?

As Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics fans know, there’s been plenty of recent history between the two top teams in the Eastern Conference prior to their shocking summer blockbuster trade. And a lot of that dates back to Game 4 of the teams’ 2015 playoff series.

Just ask J.R. Smith and Jae Crowder.

Smith was ejected in that game for two flagrant fouls, the second of which came when he knocked Crowder down to the TD Garden court. And there’s been an ongoing beef between the two ever since.

But Smith and Crowder now are teammates, as Crowder was part of the package the C’s sent to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving. And Smith seemed to hint in an Instagram video that any issues they might have had are in the past.

Problem solved.

But for those who don’t remember the problem in the first place, here’s what went down between the two just a few years ago.

