Jaguar Launches Production-Based Electric Support Series For Formula E

Formula E soon will have another support series, and this one actually will have drivers inside the cars.

During a presentation at the International Motor Show Germany (IAA) in Frankfurt on Tuesday, Jaguar announced the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy. The production-based championship will join Roborace as an FE support series starting in the 2018-19 season.

The field will feature all-electric race cars that will be based on Jaguar’s forthcoming I-Pace crossover, and each event will consist of one practice session, one qualifying session and a 30-minute race. Jaguar will offer an “Arrive and Drive” package at each race for up to 20 drivers, including one VIP driver, the first of which presumably will be FE CEO Alejandro Agag.

“Jaguar has been a welcome addition to Formula E and a fantastic advocate for electric street racing. I’m delighted that in addition to the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team competing on the Formula E grid, we’ll also be adding to our race day schedule with a competitive new support series for Season 5 — the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy. The competition will offer more entertainment for fans in-between sessions and is further testament to the advances in battery technology and exciting electric performance. I hope Jaguar will allow me to bring my race suit and helmet … and maybe get behind the wheel myself!”

Considering Richard Branson, like Agag, has already had a go in FE’s Spark-Renault SRT_01E show car — and recently named himself as DS Virgin Racing’s reserve driver fro the New York City ePrix — we won’t be surprised if he suits up to race in the spec series as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jaguar