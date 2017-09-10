Jaguars Cleverly Change Twitter Name After Stellar Defensive Performance

It was a tough day to be a Houston Texans quarterback.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense had a field day against its AFC South rival Sunday afternoon, racking up 10 sacks in a 29-7 Week 1 victory.

Riding high after their impressive road win, the Jaguars decided to change their Twitter name to reflect their defensive prowess.

Jacksonville will be hard-pressed to keep up its sacking ways in its Week 2 matchup. The Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans and Marcus Mariota, who is one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images