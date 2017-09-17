Jaguars Fan Gets Super Hype At Tailgate, Belly Flops Into Pool Of Mayo

Jacksonville Jaguars fans typically don’t have much to cheer about. But add a pool of mayonnaise into the equation, and suddenly everything changes.

Before Sunday’s game between the Jags and Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville fans came together for a tailgate party. Sounds normal, right?

Well, it was, until this bizarre mayo-themed belly-flop contest took place:

MAYONNAISE BELLY FLOP CONTEST AT THE JAGS TAILGATE pic.twitter.com/ACb57Nrbuq — med (@god_hates_jags) September 17, 2017

Gross.

As jarring as this is, we have to admit, that was a pretty decent belly-flop. Still, we’re not convinced these fans know how to tailgate harder than “Bills Mafia.”