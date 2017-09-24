Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Links Arms With Players During National Anthem Statement

Several NFL owners have released statements this weekend condemning President Donald Trump’s criticism of players who choose to protest during the national anthem.

Shad Khan, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, made a different sort of statement Sunday morning, locking arms with Jaguars players during “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of Jacksonville’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in London.

Trump: “NFL owners should fire players who protest!” Shad Khan: pic.twitter.com/6i2TVaOqPD — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) September 24, 2017

Khad later released a statement saying he “was honored to be arm and arm” with the team during its display of unity.

Shad Khan, the Jags owner who stood next to players with their arms interlocked, released this statement: pic.twitter.com/fcxO09BvCX — Tim Rohan (@TimRohan) September 24, 2017

Numerous Jaguars and Ravens players also knelt during the anthem, with retired linebacker Ray Lewis joining in on the Baltimore side.

As expected, a significant number of players kneeling in first NFL game — Jaguars vs Ravens in London. pic.twitter.com/yNsBOb0T5V — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 24, 2017

Trump’s criticism of the NFL, its players and, in a separate tweet, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry triggered a massive response from around the sports world, with dozens of players, owners, coaches and personalities voicing their displeasure with the president.

Photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images