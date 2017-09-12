Jaguars-Titans Could Be Relocated, Possibly Moved To Week 8 Due To Hurricane

Natural forces already have postponed one NFL game, and they’re threatening to affect another.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to host the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field on Sunday in their home opener. But Hurricane Irma ripped through Florida’s capital this weekend, causing flooding and damage and in around the stadium that could put that contest in jeopardy, according to The Associated Press.

Just in case you were wondering what it looks like in front of EverBank Field. #Jaguars #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/EAfEd2GEtX — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 11, 2017

Officials currently are assessing the damage at EverBank Field, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told the AP, and are considering two options if the stadium isn’t fit for play by Sunday: Relocate the contest to Tennessee in a swap of home games (the Jags play the Titans again on Dec. 31) or postpone the game until Week 8, when both teams have scheduled byes.

“The first step right now is to make sure our families are fine,” Marrone said, via the AP. “The second step is to make sure we can get back to Jacksonville. The next step is where our work is going to be done and then the next step, I would believe, is if the stadium is safe and things of that nature.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins chose that second option in Week 1, pushing their matchup at Raymond James Stadium to Week 11 due to the impending storm. A swap of home games seems more plausible for the Jags and Titans, as Nashville will feel some effects of Irma but should be fit to host an NFL game this weekend if Jacksonville cannot.

The NFL still isn’t close to making a decision about Sunday’s Jaguars-Titans game, a league spokesman told the AP, but it appears conditions had improved around EverBank Field as of Tuesday.

No damage visible on the west side of EverBank Field. Practice fields appear unscathed as well. pic.twitter.com/EWVBxd8ZYa — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 12, 2017

Field looks like it's in great shape. EverBank Field grounds crew working on it now. The… https://t.co/TtQM29TdgY pic.twitter.com/vKGC0UJw8E — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 12, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images