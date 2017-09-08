Jaguars Vs. Texans: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 1 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Houston Texans Week 1 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-5.5) Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Mike: Texans. The under might be the best play here, but there’s just too much going against Jacksonville here. Houston is playing its first game since Hurricane Harvey, and that city is going to be looking for something to cheer about — J.J. Watt’s return should do the trick, especially against an offense like the Jaguars have.

Ricky: Texans. The Texans, built on defense, actually have a fairly decent quarterback situation going into the season: Veteran starter Tom Savage is motivated to keep his job, while highly touted first-rounder Deshaun Watson is waiting in the wings to give Houston a spark if/when necessary. The Jaguars, meanwhile, do not have a “fairly decent quarterback situation.” Theirs sucks. Period.

Andre: Texans. Blake Bortles is a pretty bad quarterback. Now he’s going up against the league’s best defense from last year which just got the league’s best defensive player back on their roster. #TurnoverCity.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports Images