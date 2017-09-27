Jamaicans Block Donald Trump From Using Usain Bolt For Gain Amid Protests

Jamaica has issued a stark warning to Donald Trump: hands off Usain Bolt.

Sports fans on the island-nation used Twitter on Tuesday night to tell the U.S. President not to use the legendary sprinter for his own political gain. Trump cited Bolt’s 2012 London Olympics interview, in which he stopped speaking mid-sentence when the “The Star-Spangled Banner” began, to enhance his own position in the debate over NFL, NBA and other U.S. athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality during the national anthem. Here’s how a fan-run Twitter account dedicated to Jamaica’s athletes responded.

Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem! 🇺🇸🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/zkenuAP9RS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Please leave The Boss out of your politricks. https://t.co/jMi4r4ajEL — Team Jamaica (@JamaicaOlympics) September 27, 2017

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season was the first to kneel in protest during the anthem. Others followed suit, but their movement gained momentum last weekend when Trump blasted them during a campaign rally, and dozens of players and several teams responded with further protests.

Trump’s attempt to hit back with Bolt, and eight-time Olympic gold medalist and national treasure in his country, has been met with fierce and expected resistance from Jamrock.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images