Jeff Gordon, Michael Strahan’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Looks Pretty Weird

Jeff Gordon and Michael Strahan both pursued careers in TV after they retired from their respective sports, but this probably was still out of their comfort zones.

The two are set to appear on the upcoming episode of “Carpool Karaoke,” the Apple Music show based on James Corden’s sketch by the same name, and it seems like the episode could be a little odd.

Gordon tweeted a promo Friday, that understandably starts with him kicking Strahan out of the driver’s seat, and soon afterward, the two former athletes tried singing songs from the 1980s. But things got really weird when Strahan channeled his inner Billy Joe Cyrus and slapped on a mullet wig and a fake mustache.

I'm sure I've embarrassed myself on this one, but had a blast with @MichaelStrahan on @CarpoolKaraoke. Releases 9/5 only on @AppleMusic. 🚗🎤😂 pic.twitter.com/fqgkAvVsbR — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) September 1, 2017

The three-wheel race at the end might be the only thing in that video that made us want to watch the episode. After all, with Strahan’s strength advantage, and Gordon’s weight advantage, it actually could be a pretty close race.