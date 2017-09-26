‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Struggle Through NFL Category In Cringeworthy Clip

In order to qualify as a contestant on “Jeopardy!,” you have to know a whole lot about a variety of different trivia categories, but that doesn’t mean none of them have weaknesses.

And for all of the players on Monday’s episode, that weakness was professional football.

There was a category in the first round called “NFL Teams by Hall of Famer,” which one would assume couldn’t be too difficult because all of the players should be, well, famous. But that wasn’t the case for Monday’s crew, as only one contestant even attempted to make a guess through three questions, and she named a Major League Baseball team.

Jeopardy contestants are completely lost on NFL category. pic.twitter.com/wl76D9Y01M — Sports Videos & GIFs (@Sports__GIF) September 26, 2017

At least this can be taken as a lesson for future contestants to brush up on their NFL knowledge before going on the show.