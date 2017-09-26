Jerry Jones Has ‘Never Been Prouder’ Of Cowboys After Unique Protest

The Dallas Cowboys spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to protest racial inequality Monday night without offending anyone, and owner Jerry Jones is proud of their efforts.

NFL players on every team Sunday knelt during the national anthem, stood together with their arms linked or elected to stay in the locker rooms until game time, but the Cowboys took a different approach ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. The whole Dallas organization, including Jones and the coaches, knelt together arm-in-arm before the anthem and stood while it played.

“I’ve never been prouder of an association with players, with a coaching staff, as I am with this crew,” Jones said, via the team’s website.

Jones also believes that what his team did made NFL players’ message clearer, as they’re not protesting the national anthem, but rather racial injustice and police brutality.

“They were very much aware that that statement, when made or when attempted to be made in and a part of the recognition of our flag can not only lead to criticism but also controversy,” Jones said. “It was real easy for everybody in our organization to see that the message of unity, the message of equality was getting — if you will — pushed aside or diminished by the controversy.”

It seemed to be a great compromise, but fans booed at the gesture regardless. ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt covered that fact on “SportsCenter” after the game.

