Jets Vs. Bills: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 1 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the New York Jets-Buffalo Bills Week 1 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

New York Jets at (-9.5) Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1 p.m ET

Mike: Jets. That’s a lot of points to be laying for a team that lost at least three of its best players (Mike Gillislee, Sammy Watkins, Ronald Darby) in the offseason and has a quarterback coming off a concussion.

Ricky: Jets. As bad as the Jets project to be this season, their biggest issues reside on offense. In fact, there’s still some talent on the defensive side even after trading Sheldon Richardson to the Seattle Seahawks. Expect a low-scoring game, in which case this is too many points separating the AFC East rivals.

Andre: Jets. The New York Jets are not going 0-16. The fact that this is even a discussion has made the Bills an eight-point favorite in a football game — something that should never, ever happen. Josh McCown isn’t very good, but he’s a veteran who’s won in the NFL. Matt Forte and Bilal Powell also combined for over 1,500 yards last season and they’ll be going up against a defense that wasn’t very good against the run last season (4.5 yards allowed per carry).

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images