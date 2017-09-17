Jets Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

If you want to see a potential beatdown, then Sunday’s contest between the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders is the game for you.

Of course, we all know that any team can win on any given Sunday, but the chances of the Jets pulling off an upset in the Raiders’ home opener are slim-to-none. Oakland earned a decisive 26-16 win over the Tennessee Titans — a much-improved team, mind you — in Nashville in Week 1, while New York lost 21-12 to the Buffalo Bills on two field goals and one touchdown.

So while it likely won’t be the best game on Sunday’s slate, it’s worth tuning in to possibly watch the Derek Carr show.

Here’s how you can watch.

When: Sunday, Sept, 17, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images