Joe Buck’s Story About Larry David At Erin Andrews’ Wedding Is Awesome

Larry David attended Erin Andrews’ wedding and apparently acted like, well, Larry David.

The story comes from FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, who recently revealed on “The Howard Stern Show” that David showed up to Andrews’ wedding with a friend who was invited. According to Buck, the comedian/actor/writer proceeded to behave exactly how he would on an episode of HBO’s hit series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” by complaining about the sun and the temperature inside the reception venue.

Listen to Buck’s hilarious account in the video below.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — David’s most successful endeavor after “Seinfeld” — returns for a ninth season this weekend. Maybe we’ll see a storyline similar to the one that supposedly played out in June at Andrews and former NHL star Jarret Stoll’s beautiful wedding.

