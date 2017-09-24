John Farrell Relives ‘Surreal’ Moment Watching Son, Luke, Pitch For Reds Vs. Red Sox

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell experienced an incredible father-son moment Saturday afternoon.

With Boston leading Cincinnati 5-0 heading into the ninth inning, Reds manager turned to Farrell’s son, Luke, to pitch the final frame. Luke Farrell allowed two walks in his brief appearance, but also struck out a batter in a scoreless inning.

After the game, John Farrell labeled watching his son pitch against the Red Sox as “surreal,” and stressed just how proud he is of the 26-year-old right-hander.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images