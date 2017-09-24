John Farrell Says Red Sox Would ‘Fully Support’ Any Player Who Kneels For Anthem

Major League Baseball has been mum on much of the current political mosh pit, but that’s starting to change.

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell on Saturday became the first MLB player to kneel for the national anthem. And if a Boston Red Sox player decides to follow his lead, manager John Farrell will be just fine with it, according to the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

John Farrell, without any hesitation, said he and the #RedSox would “fully support” any player who chose to kneel for the anthem. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 24, 2017

Farrell’s comments come during a weekend that’s seen the lines between athletics and politics become even blurrier.

President Donald Trump on Friday ripped NFL players who elect to kneel during anthems, and called out Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry a day later.

In what shouldn’t come as a surprise, the President’s comments only served to increase the amount of anthem protests around the NFL on Sunday, and convinced the Warriors to, once and for all, stay away from the White House.

And while Trump hasn’t yet addressed the MLB, or its players, directly, it might not be long before he does.

