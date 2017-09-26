Jon Lester Not A Fan Of Addison Russell’s Nachos Fun With Cardinals Fan

Jon Lester would like all you kids and your social media to get off his lawn.

The Chicago Cubs’ and St. Louis Cardinals’ rivalry cooled for a brief moment Monday night when Cubs shortstop Addison Russell brought a Cards fan a new plate of nachos after he destroyed the original attempting to catch a foul ball in the stands. It was silly, and Russell even took a selfie with the guy after getting all the cheese off his arm.

But Lester was not about it.

“Great effort,” Lester said of Russell’s attempt, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “But I don’t understand the other stuff.

“A guy fell into him and got nacho cheese on his arm and now he’s taking pictures and signing autographs. It shows you where our society’s at right now with all that stuff.”

Oh.

Lester couldn’t have been too grumpy, though, as he earned the win in the Cubs’ 10-2 victory over the Cardinals, tossing six innings while allowing only one run on five hits.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images