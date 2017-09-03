Jon Rahm Leads Dell Technologies Championship; Round 3 Tee Times Changed

Massachusetts’ PGA Tour event has been an exciting one so far.

Up-and-coming star Jon Rahm leads the Dell Technologies Championship thanks to a 5-under-par 66, which moved him to 9-under for the tournament through two rounds. And names like Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson all are lurking with moving day looming Sunday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. The same can’t be said for defending champion Rory McIlroy, though, as he missed the cut.

Also of note, with inclement weather expected for Sunday, the tee times for Round 3 were changed in order to try to avoid as much of the rain as possible.

🚨Important Sunday Info🚨 Due to inclement weather, 3rd round tee times will run from approx. 11am-1pm off Nos. 1 & 10. Gates open at 9:30am. pic.twitter.com/lE85eT17PT — DellTechChampionship (@DellTechChamp) September 2, 2017

