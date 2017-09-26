Josh Norman Tells Donald Trump He’s ‘Not Welcome In Washington D.C.’

Josh Norman and the Washington Redskins made a statement with their dominating win over the Oakland Raiders on “Sunday Night Football,” and the star cornerback had another message to send after the game.

This one, however, was for President Donald Trump.

WATCH: Josh Norman to @realDonaldTrump: "This man is not welcome here in Washington D.C." Full Story: https://t.co/yyBxcq9QP7 pic.twitter.com/DvwPhMFIjh — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) September 25, 2017

Wow.

Trump, of course, made controversial comments in Alabama on Friday when he called players who kneel during the national anthem “sons of b——,” sparking protests across the NFL on Sunday.

Norman spoke at length Sunday, and the star became choked up when he discussed the moment he heard what the president had said.

An emotional Josh Norman reacts to Trumps latest comments. "Am I American?" Watch the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/7XBnRGIXSV — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) September 25, 2017

Powerful words from the outspoken star.

The Redskins cornerback joined a host of NFL players and professional athletes who have spoken out following the divisive comments, including LeBron James, Alex Smith, Gregg Popovich and Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images