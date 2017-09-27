Justin Timberlake Reportedly ‘Finalizing’ Deal For Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake might be bringing sexy back to the Super Bowl.

Timberlake appears to be the front-runner to perform at the Super Bowl LII halftime show, as US Weekly reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed insider, that he’s “finalizing” a deal. And the insider added that “as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”

If Timberlake indeed takes the reported job offer, it will be the third time he’s appeared during a Super Bowl halftime show. He also appeared with ‘N Sync during the Super Bowl XXXV show, and viewers never will forget his controversial Super Bowl XXXVIII performance, during which he pulled off part of Janet Jackson’s costume.

Super Bowl LII will take place Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Thumbnail photo via Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK