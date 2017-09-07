Ken Block, Adam Corolla Play Musical Cars In ‘Forza Motorsport 7’ Commercial

The new “Forza Motorsport 7” commercial not only has us excited for its release, but also itching to try a new game that Xbox invented for the ad.

The 90-second spot features FIA World Rallycross Championship driver Ken Block, comedian Adam Corolla and several unnamed extras playing a friendly game of musical cars. And as the name suggests, it’s exactly like musical chairs, only with much higher stakes.

If you lose a game of musical chairs, you simply get to laugh while your friends exert a lot of energy and stumble over each other. If you lose a game of musical cars, however, you have to watch them have the time of their life on a race track — so they’ll have the last laugh.

Unsurprisingly, the former “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” writer was the only Corolla in that spot.

In addition to revealing the “Forza 7” commercial, Turn 10 Studios announced Thursday that the game, which is slated for an Oct. 3 release — Sept. 29 if you buy the Ultimate Edition — has gone gold.