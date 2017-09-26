Ken Block Nearly Falls Off Cliff At Pikes Peak In ‘Climbkhana’ Video

Every time we watch one of Ken Block’s videos we’re left with the same thought: how can he possibly top that? Yet, with each subsequent project, Block continues to outdo himself.

In the 49-year-old FIA World Rallycross driver’s latest video, “Climbkhana,” Block attempts to wrestle his Hoonicorn V2 — an all-wheel-drive twin-turbocharged 1,400-horsepower toy based on a 1965 Ford Mustang — 14,115-feet above sea level to the top of Pikes Peak Highway. The 12.42-mile stretch of road in Colorado Springs is used for the annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, but for “The Head Hoonigan In Charge,” it served as the location for his most daring video yet.

Although there are guard rails along certain parts of Pikes Peak, Block spent most of the ascent within inches from cliff faces — which have killed several racers throughout the years. What’s more, at one point Block ran wide on corner exit, and nearly launched backward over the edge.

As we said after watching “Terrakhana,” whether you put Block in a city center, an industrial park, a desert or even a windy mountain road, he’s capable of producing some truly jaw-dropping stunts.