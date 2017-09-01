Kevin Durant Defends LaMelo Ball For Receiving Fancy Car As Birthday Gift

Don’t be mad LaMelo Ball’s car is nicer than yours.

That’s the advice of Kevin Durant, who used Twitter on Thursday to defend the high-school basketball phenom for receiving a Lamborghini as a birthday present from his father, LaVar Ball.

Great detail in the @SLAMonline MB1 story: @LaVarBigBaller bought LaMelo Ball a Lamborghini for his 16th birthday. pic.twitter.com/IjaSc3kNoU — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 31, 2017

Durant seems to like LaMelo Ball’s new ride.

Young Melo with the Lambo. Stop playin wit shorty, he really out here. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

Some Twitter users didn’t care for Ball’s Lamborghini, nor did they approve of Durant’s excited reaction.

But the Golden State Warriors star was ready and willing to rumble with these critics.

aww u want a Lambo too? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

you don't have to struggle growing up to be a good basketball player. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

that's not true. Maybe He's not playing basketball to get "things" — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

he ain't making the league cuz his name. He gonna make it cuz he nice. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

no, it wouldn't Push YOU to be great. Speak for yourself, not him. U don't know that man lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

I never starved, I ain't kno I was poor until I made money. I played cuz it was fun. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

he's probably driving his Lambo to the gym to work on his game. Lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

LaMelo Ball received the Lamborghini just days before his family business, Big Baller Brand, unveiled his signature “MB1” sneaker. He’s believed to be the first high school player to have his own sneaker. We doubt any high schooler has ever driven a car as fancy as his, too.

