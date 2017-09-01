Kevin Durant Defends LaMelo Ball For Receiving Fancy Car As Birthday Gift

Don’t be mad LaMelo Ball’s car is nicer than yours.
That’s the advice of Kevin Durant, who used Twitter on Thursday to defend the high-school basketball phenom for receiving a Lamborghini as a birthday present from his father, LaVar Ball.
Durant seems to like LaMelo Ball’s new ride.
Some Twitter users didn’t care for Ball’s Lamborghini, nor did they approve of Durant’s excited reaction.
But the Golden State Warriors star was ready and willing to rumble with these critics.
LaMelo Ball received the Lamborghini just days before his family business, Big Baller Brand, unveiled his signature “MB1” sneaker. He’s believed to be the first high school player to have his own sneaker. We doubt any high schooler has ever driven a car as fancy as his, too.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
