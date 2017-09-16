Kevin Durant Sets Record Straight About Relationship With Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are teammates on the basketball court, but they’re competitors when it comes to branding.

Durant is a Nike athlete, while Curry is sponsored by Under Armour. And in a recent appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” KD took a shot at UA, saying that “nobody” wants to play in their shoes.

Many believed Durant’s comment caused a rift with his teammate, as Curry is one of Under Armour’s most prominent endorsers. But in a recent interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, the 2017 NBA Finals MVP cleared the air about his relationship with Chef Curry.

“We was never in a bad place when I said it,” Durant said. “So it was like, we didn’t have to patch anything else. Me and Steph, we talked about that. He had a conversation with me about it. I understood. We moved on. We the Warriors. Everybody trying to figure out a way to break us up, so they gonna use that, too.”

Sure, athletes take pride in the products they support. But we have a feeling Durant and Curry really are only concerned with repeating as NBA champions.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images