Kevin Sumlin’s Wife, Charlene, Reveals Racist Mail Sent To Texas A&M Coach

Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin’s wife, Charlene, took to Twitter on Thursday evening and posted a photo of a racist and threatening letter addressed to the Aggies head coach following the team’s tough 45-44 loss at UCLA.
“You suck as a coach! You’re a n—– and can’t win! Please get lost! Or else,” the letter reads, as seen in Charlene’s tweet.
You can see the letter in Charlene’s tweet below, but it comes with a strong warning for language and racist content.
Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting.
There’s no question Sumlin’s job status is a question mark going forward, having entered the season on the hot seat even before his squad blew a 34-point lead to the Bruins. And this is an example of some of the hate being sent his way, as a result.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
