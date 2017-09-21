Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Unveils New ‘ZO2 Prime Remix’ Design For His Sneaker

Lonzo Ball has gone back to the drawing board.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard unveiled a new design for his signature sneaker, the “ZO2 Prime” by Big Baller Brand, on Tuesday. Ball teamed with SLAM Magazine to announce the new ZO2, which he calls the “lightest basketball shoe ever made.” He’ll wear the sneaker this season, his rookie NBA campaign.

The ZO2 Prime by @BigBallerBrand has a brand new design and silhouette. Check it: https://t.co/ODiZO4DFn8 pic.twitter.com/rmPOzlpRlz — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) September 21, 2017

New ZO2 Prime remix they look better than the first ZOs pic.twitter.com/IsVxOlOYs1 — Vodo (@neverexist15) September 21, 2017

Big Baller Brand revealed the first ZO2 in May, and many initially balked at the sneaker’s design and $495 price tag.

But those who dared to preorder the original ZO2 will receive the “ZO2 Prime Remix” on Nov. 24 when they ship.

re: Your original ZO2 Prime order from @bigballerbrand pic.twitter.com/Vf7DF6i5AH — Jacques Slade (@kustoo) September 21, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images