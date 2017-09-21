Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Unveils New ‘ZO2 Prime Remix’ Design For His Sneaker

Lonzo Ball has gone back to the drawing board.
The Los Angeles Lakers point guard unveiled a new design for his signature sneaker, the “ZO2 Prime” by Big Baller Brand, on Tuesday. Ball teamed with SLAM Magazine to announce the new ZO2, which he calls the “lightest basketball shoe ever made.” He’ll wear the sneaker this season, his rookie NBA campaign.
Big Baller Brand revealed the first ZO2 in May, and many initially balked at the sneaker’s design and $495 price tag.
But those who dared to preorder the original ZO2 will receive the “ZO2 Prime Remix” on Nov. 24 when they ship.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
