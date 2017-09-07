Las Vegas Police Rip NFL, Demand League Investigate Michael Bennett

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department isn’t happy about Michael Bennett’s recent allegations, to say the least.

Bennett on Wednesday tweeted a lengthy statement detailing a disturbing scene after the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. After sounds of what seemed like gunshots rang through the streets, the Seattle Seahawks defensive end was tackled, held at gunpoint and arrested, something he attributed to racial profiling on the part of Vegas police.

But in a letter sent to the NFL on Thursday and obtained by CBS’ Vanessa Murphy, Vegas police union president Steve Grammas asked the NFL to investigate Bennett’s “obvious false” allegations. Furthermore, Grammas seemingly blasted the NFL for its perceived condoning of Bennett’s “disrespect” for the American flag.

Read the full letter in the tweet below:

This situation could get pretty messy.

Bennett, who already sits in protest of the national anthem prior to games, has drawn support from many in the NFL, including commissioner Roger Goodell, since going public with his statement.

It remains to be seen if this letter prompts Goodell to amend his support of Bennett. But if he does, the situation could mushroom into yet another public-relations nightmare for the league.

