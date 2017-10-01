Las Vegas Police Share Intense Video Montage Of Michael Bennett Incident

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has reviewed the evidence it has on Michael Bennett, and it’s made a conclusion.

In early September, the Seattle Seahawks defensive end posted a Twitter note describing a frightening scene in Vegas where he said he was held at gunpoint by police, simply for “being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.” Bennett’s claims made headlines across the sports world, as did the video of his arrest. However, from the very beginning, Vegas PD has aggressively defended itself, even going so far as demanding the NFL investigate Bennett.

Well, the department held a press conference Friday, and it announced there was no evidence of excessive force against Bennett, per Sports Illustrated.

Furthermore, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo presented a series of videos from the incident, videos he says discredit Bennett’s claims and prove that the officers involved were just following their training. The Las Vegas Review-Journal shared video of the conference to its Facebook.

The presentation is lengthy, but it’s also fascinating. Watch it below:

(Warning: some of the language and images in the video are NSFW)

In examining the evidence, Lombardo reportedly said the department reviewed more than 800 videos of the incident.

Bennett has yet to respond to the department’s findings.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images