LaVar Ball Believes He Knows Reason LeBron James Will Join Lakers In 2018

Questions about LeBron James’ future will continue to rule the NBA universe until next summer when he either decides to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers (unlikely) or join the third franchise of his storied career.

Rumors have swirled all offseason about the possibility of James heading to the Western Conference to help revitalize the Los Angles Lakers. And, to no one’s surprise, LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, believes he knows exactly why King James will take his talents to Tinseltown.

“Let me tell you this, it would be a great fit, and LeBron is coming to L.A.,” LaVar Ball said, per ClutchPoints. “What’s in Cleveland? You want to be a superstar, man. Superstar franchise.

“It’s going to be like this, and I’m talking about reality. He’s going to say, ‘You know what? I went to Miami. Won a championship. Brought one back to my home town. I’m the only one to go to three different places and bring a championship.'”

But, of course, LaVar Ball claims the real reason James will don the Purple and Gold next season will be to play with his son.

“You do not give Lonzo Ball the best player in the game and don’t think they going to win! He is going to fall in love with Lonzo so much on the way that he play,” LaVar Ball said. “They both understand the game. Best player in the game and you don’t think he coming? Stop it!”

While James’ time in Clevland appears to be ending, the young Lakers would have to show him they can contend for a title, in order for the 32-year-old to commit to spending the remaining years of his prime in L.A.

But if Lonzo Ball is half the player his father makes him out to be, then he, James and Brandon Ingram might be able to restore the Lakers to their former glory much sooner than anticipated.

