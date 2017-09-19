LeGarrette Blount Has Hilariously Honest Message For Fantasy Football Players

LeGarrette Blount was a fantasy football monster last season, but the powerful running back isn’t putting up similar numbers to start the 2017 campaign.
The Philadelphia Eagles back had an underwhelming Week 1 performance against the Washington Redskins, amassing 46 rushing yards on 14 carries. He did add a 1-yard touchdown catch in his lone reception of the game, though.
Blount was a complete non-factor in Week 2, as he garnered no carries and only caught one pass which didn’t result in any yardage. So after back-to-back lackluster performances, it comes as no surprise that Blount’s fantasy football owners are quite upset.
But if you think the 2016 rushing touchdowns leader cares about fantasy football, think again. Blount sent a clear message to his fantasy players via Twitter on Sunday, which has a NSFW warning due to explicit language.
Looks like Blount took a page out of the book of Odell Beckham Jr., who sent a similar message to his fantasy owners as he battles through an ankle injury.
Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images
