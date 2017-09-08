Lenny Dykstra Responds To Lena Dunham’s Suggestive Tweet About Baseball Players

The sports world mostly was focused on football Thursday night with the season opener between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs taking place at Gillette Stadium, but that wasn’t the case for actress Lena Dunham and former MLB player Lenny Dykstra.

Dunham, who’s well known for creating and starring in the hit HBO show “Girls,” apparently got the former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies center fielder’s attention when she sent out a suggestive tweet about baseball players.

I'm horny for baseball players! Wow! — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 7, 2017

And Dykstra responded.

DM me. — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 7, 2017

The two went back and forth on Twitter for a few more hours, but we’ll let you scavenge through all those old tweets if you so choose.

One of those tweets from Dunham said she was going to read his wiki, and once she does, she’ll find quite the checkered past.

Dunham was at the Mets game, where her boyfriend, singer Jack Antonoff, threw out the first pitch.

Thumbnail photo Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images