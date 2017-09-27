Liga MX Soccer Player Beats Chivas With Potential ‘Puskas’ Goal Of The Year Winner

Amaury Escoto is a wolf in wolf’s clothing.

The Lobos BUAP midfielder scored one of the best goals in recent memory on Tuesday night in his team’s Liga MX win over Chivas. The game was tied 1-1 in the 85th minute when Escoto struck this sensational overhead kick to hand Lobos an upset victory.

ICYMI – @LobosBuapMX's Amaury Escoto marked a special night with an early contender for next year's Puskas Award. #UnitedForEachOther pic.twitter.com/Imz2uwYPAl — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 27, 2017

Lobos coach Rafael Puente immediately began lobbying for Escoto to win the 2018 FIFA Puskas Award, which goes to the player voted to have scored the best goal of the year.

“I have already nicknamed him Amaury ‘Puskas’ Escoto, because I am sure his going to be nominated among the top goals,” Puente said at his postgame press conference, per ESPN’s Tom Marshall. “It is a magnificent goal. I watched him get ready to set it up, he makes it look so easy and when it went in I wanted to go onto the pitch and celebrate with him.”

Now that the dust has settled, celebrate away. And don’t forget to vote.