Lil B Blesses Jaylen Brown, Celtics; Lonzo Ball Might Not Be As Lucky

Jaylen Brown, unlike Lonzo Ball, appears to be in Lil B The Based God’s good graces.

Lil B, a rapper who’s also known for his curses on NBA players, took to Twitter on Tuesday to give his blessing to Brown and the Boston Celtics.

Nba jaylen brown and the Boston celtics have my blessings this year for the @Nba blessings !!! Congrats to jaylen for being real! – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) September 5, 2017

And the Celtics were appreciative of the support.

(FYI: That means “Thank You Based God.”)

The same can’t be said for Ball, though, as Lil B took exception to the Los Angeles Lakers point guard’s take on Nas a few days ago.

Lonzo ball is a few seconds away from being cursed his rookie year on the lakers, nas is hip hop and always relevant, watch ur team – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) September 2, 2017

Uh oh.

Luckily for Ball, Lil B curses can be lifted — just ask James Harden and Kevin Durant.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images