Lions Rip NFL Rules Expert On Twitter After Controversial Loss To Falcons

The Detroit Lions suffered a controversial loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, as a touchdown catch by Golden Tate was overturned on review with eight seconds left. And due to the review, there was a mandatory 10-second runoff that ended the game.

Here’s the play.

Of all the Lions losses, this one was the Lions-est. pic.twitter.com/DE3dIlbEKH — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) September 24, 2017

After the loss, NFL rules expert Dean Blandino explained the rationale for the runoff that ended the game.

This carries a 10-sec runoff. Had the call on the field been correct initially, the clock would have run out. That's the spirit of the rule. — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) September 24, 2017

But the Lions weren’t about to take that lying down, as they fired back on Twitter.

Clock would have run out? 😂 Our offense covered 27 yards to get a snap off in 7 seconds at Minnesota last year. https://t.co/GbGlprZt9U — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 24, 2017

And they came to the fight with evidence from last season that it is possible for a team to get down the field and snap the ball in less than 10 seconds.

This was the only thing that went right for the Lions on Sunday, as even their postgame meal went up in flames after the heartbreaking loss to Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images