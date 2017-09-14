Listen To NESN.com Podcasts On Google Play Music By Subscribing

You now can listen to NESN.com’s podcasts anywhere, thanks to Google Play Music.

If you have an Android-certified device with Google Play, then you’re just a few steps away from subscribing to NESN.com’s podcast page, featuring shows like “The Spread,” “Between the Tackles,” “Fantasy Fix” and many more. You can also listen on your browser with a Google account.

To subscribe, simply open the Google Play music app on your phone or tablet and search for “NESN.” The page features the NESN ticket and will come up under “Podcasts.” All you have to do from there is hit the subscribe button — it features a little plus sign — and you’re good to go.

If you’re having any issues finding the page, you can open it here.

Happy listening!