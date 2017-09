Liverpool endured a frustrating afternoon at Anfield as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley on Saturday.

The Reds responded quickly to going behind to an early Scott Arfield strike, with Mohamed Salah clinically scoring at the Kop end within three minutes.

But the hosts were unable to find another goal in the remainder of the first half or the entirety of the second as the visitors held on for a point.

