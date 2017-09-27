Lou Holtz Goes On FOX News, Offers Brutal Rant On NFL Anthem Protests

Week 3 in the NFL was like a blender, one that ground football and politics and spat out a glut of of polarizing opinions.
But perhaps the most cringe-worthy take of them all came from College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz.
The legendary coach joined a panel led by FOX News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday and, as you might expect, Sunday’s widespread anthem protests/demonstrations were the primary topic. Holtz said a lot of things that boggle the mind, but the worst moment came when he attempted to compare racial injustice and profiling to getting a speed ticket from a police officer who supports a rival team.
Watch Holtz’s bizarre false equivalence in the video below:
And here’s the full segment:
In Holtz’s defense, Sunday’s demonstrations made it to difficult to decipher what was being protested: social injustice or President Donald Trump’s divisive remarks about taking a knee during the national anthem. But for the 80-year-old to say that suggest that no one’s made it clear what they’re protesting is rather perplexing.
Michael Bennett, whether you agree with him or not, has made his position pretty clear. And Colin Kaepernick, as polarizing as he might be, also didn’t mince words when he kick-started the anthem protests last season.”
Regardless of which side of the debate you fall on, we all should be able to agree that Holtz isn’t the person to look to for an enlightened take on the subject.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP