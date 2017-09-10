Louisiana Tech Literally Faced Third-And-93 Against Mississippi State

Picking out the ugliest moment of Louisiana Tech’s 57-21 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday surprisingly is easy.
Facing a second-and-goal from MSU’s 6-yard line in the fourth quarter, La Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith was unable to catch a poor snap, and the ensuing, fumble-filled chaos resulted in a loss of 87 yards. So, while La Tech technically faced a third-and-goal, it would’ve needed a whopping 93 yard to punch it in.
Watch the madness unfold in the video below:
Yeah, third-and-93.
No, the battle of the Bulldogs wasn’t competitive. But boy, was it ever entertaining.
Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images
