Louisville Fires Rick Pitino, AD Tom Jurich Amid Corruption Scandal

It appears Rick Pitino has overseen one too many scandals at Louisville.

The University of Louisville on Wednesday fired both Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich, according to a press release from the school. The head men’s basketball coach and AD didn’t go quietly, either, per Kent Taylor of WAVE-TV in Louisville.

According to sources, Tom Jurich was asked to fire Rick Pitino, refused, both were fired — Kent Taylor (@KentTaylorWAVE) September 27, 2017

Pitino had been the head coach at Louisville since 2001 and is one of the most successful coaches in college basketball history. He tallied a .744 winning percentage (416-143) with the Cardinals and led them to their second national championship ever in 2013.

But the 65-year-old also has endured multiple scandals and illegal activity while at Louisville. Pitino was suspended five games this summer for his failure to prevent a multi-year recruiting scandal involving paid sex for players.

The school still was under probation from that scandal when it was implicated by the FBI in a bombshell bribery scheme. A criminal complaint accused at least one coach at Louisville of being involved in a scheme to funnel $100,000 from Adidas to the high school of an All-American player the Cardinals were recruiting.

That accusation of corruption apparently was the last straw for interim Louisville president Greg Postel, who met with Pitino and Jurich on Wednesday and informed them of their firing, per ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas Joseph/USA TODAY Sports Images