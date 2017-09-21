Malcolm Butler Opens Up On Reduced Role, Patriots Trade Speculation

FOXBORO, Mass. — Malcolm Butler doesn’t know why he was given a reduced role in the New England Patriots’ Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, but he’s taken proactive steps to make sure he regains his starting position on the team.

Butler started every game for the Patriots, including the postseason, during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections for his efforts, and despite not signing a long-term contract with the team over the offseason, Butler was expected to start all season opposite high-priced addition Stephon Gilmore. Eric Rowe started over Butler on Sunday, however.

“I haven’t been performing at the level I should be performing at,” Butler said. “I gotta do whatever I gotta do to help the team, whatever role that I get, I got a job to do. I have to do it. I just gotta keep grinding, keep grinding and working hard, do whatever to help the team.”

Butler hasn’t looked like himself dating back to his two preseason performances. He allowed touchdowns in both preseason games he played in, and he’s let up 10 catches on 14 targets for 80 yards with a touchdown, pass breakup and pass interference penalty in two regular season games. He believes he can turn it around, though.

“It’s still early,” Butler said. “Two games, (plus) the preseason, but there’s no excuses. I’ll be ready to roll. Lights out.”

It’s unfortunate timing for Butler to be struggling and subsequently benched. He’ll be a free agent over the offseason, and he’s not expected to re-sign with the Patriots. He likely won’t earn top dollar if he’s being handed a reduced role in his contract year.

“I kinda thought about it like that, but I can’t worry about anything but what’s happening right now,” Butler said. “Complaining or feeling sorry for myself is not going to make me perform better. I just gotta keep rolling and get it rolling. So, that’s what I gotta do.”

The Patriots similarly reduced linebacker Jamie Collins’ role last season before trading him to the Browns. Butler was involved in trade rumors with the Saints over the offseason, so now many are speculating if the Patriots would be willing to trade Butler during the season. Butler’s trying not to think about that possibility.

“This is where I play, this is where I’m happy at,” Butler said. “So, I just gotta continue doing my thing.”

Butler hasn’t been told whether he’ll be handed his starting role next Sunday.

“I’m playing like it, though,” Butler said. “I’m practicing like it, so I’ll be ready. It starts at practice.”

