Mark Cuban Invites Players To Speak About America In Arena Before Games

The NFL wasn’t the only sport President Donald Trump went after over the weekend.

The day after Trump’s controversial comments about the protests going on in the NFL during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” POTUS also uninvited Warriors superstar Stephen Curry from visiting the White House after he talked about whether or not he would make the customary trip to Washington D.C., following Golden State’s 2017-18 championship.

Since then, multiple NBA stars have spoken out against Trump, including LeBron James.

The NBA season doesn’t start until next month, so there were no pregame protests to speak of, like there were in the NFL on Sunday. But Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said at Monday’s media day that he would be open to providing Mavs players with a forum to do so before their games this season.

“If they would want to have, as a team, their feelings aired on our JumboTron before a game rather than trying to make a point through a secondary action, whether it’s taking knees, joining arms, whatever it may be, let’s just say what’s on our mind and just be clear to fans what we think,” Cuban said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” via ESPN.com, “and if we can take it from there and start a discussion in our community, then that’s a good thing.”

Cuban, who’s been an outspoken critic of Trump, also had some advice for the man he could face in the 2020 presidential election.

“If he’s going to dish it out, he’s got to be able to take it,” Cuban said, per ESPN. “I don’t expect him to apologize, but if this is the new presidency, where our president wants to mix it up, and obviously he does, whether it’s North Korea — God help us — or sports or me or public figures or anybody, then this is the new reality we live in, and that makes him fair game.”

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images