Markelle Fultz Makes Fun Of Social Media Gaffe In Hilarious Fake Promo Video

At least Markelle Fultz has a sense of humor.

The Philadelphia 76ers rookie made a hilarious Instagram gaffe after the 2017 NBA Draft. Fultz clearly had to post a photo for a sponsor, but he forgot to take out the placeholders and replace them with his name and the name of the 76ers, leading to people to enjoy a laugh at Fultz’s expense.

But even Fultz knows it’s funny, as the No. 1 overall pick filmed a spoof promotional video for The Players’ Tribune on Wednesday in which he forgets to fill in the blanks.

I get now why the Celtics went with Tatum. pic.twitter.com/MZiblRfsbu — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) September 28, 2017

Good for Fultz for being able to laugh at himself.

All that’s left now is for Fultz, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to “Trust The Process.”

Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images